5
Deadly El Mirage shooting; AZ school denies request to sponsor TPUSA chapter l Morning News Brief

By
Published  October 9, 2025 10:25am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, October 9, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a deadly officer-involved shooting in the West Valley to an Arizona school denying a request to sponsor a Turning Point USA chapter, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 9.

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting

El Mirage Police at the scene of a shooting on Oct. 8, 2025.

What we know:

A male was killed in a shooting involving police near Cactus and El Mirage Roads.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. There's no word about what led up to the incident.

2. AZ high school denies request to sponsor Turning Point chapter

A man stands near a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters on September 11, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

What we know:

Snowflake High School denied students' request to sponsor a Turning Point USA chapter, triggering "an emotional reaction from some adults in and outside our community."

What they're saying:

The Superintendent of Snowflake Unified School District sent a letter to parents and staff, stating that the reason for the denial was because the district hasn't approved any new clubs since 2009.

"During the economic recession around 2009, the district placed a moratorium on new clubs in order to reduce costs and minimize fundraisers, which were creating financial strain on local businesses and the community. At that time, we also began eliminating clubs not directly tied to the curriculum," Hollis Merrell said.

3. Semi-truck crash on I-10

(ADOT)

What we know:

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck shut down a portion of Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the crash happened or if the driver was hurt.

4. Tolleson superintendent addresses allegations

Tolleson Union High School District Superintendent Jeremy Calles

Tolleson Union High School District Superintendent Jeremy Calles

What we know:

Tolleson Union High School District Superintendent Jeremy Calles addressed allegations made by a former principal, including an alleged failure to report a teacher's inappropriate conduct and questionable decisions about student safety.

What's next:

A legislative committee ordered an audit of the Tolleson Union High School District over serious claims of financial mismanagement and student safety issues.

5. Deadly shooting outside PetSmart

Woman killed outside Dallas PetSmart after argument over not saying 'thank you'

An arrest affidavit for a shooting outside a PetSmart store in Dallas on Tuesday reveals the situation started when the victim opened the door for the suspect, and the suspect didn't thank her, according to a witness.

A look at today's weather

