Arizona weather forecast: Rain from Priscilla expected in Phoenix

The Brief On Oct. 9, expect lower temps and rain chances in Phoenix. Storms are possible across the state on Thursday morning, thanks to Tropical Storm Priscilla. Highs will drop into the 80s this weekend, with heavy rain possible in some parts of the Valley.



Changes are coming! Tropical Storm Priscilla is expected to bring rain and flooding to parts of Arizona.

Today:

Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms will move north into Arizona during the early morning hours. Rain will be on and off throughout the day and evening. Be sure to grab your rain jacket or umbrella as you head out the door!

Temperatures will start at around 79 degrees Thursday morning and will climb to around 93 on Thursday afternoon.

Friday And The Weekend:

Rain will likely continue to lift south to north over the state into Friday, with additional rounds of showers lifting through the state into the afternoon and evening. At times, heavy pockets of rain will be possible, but the best chance for more widespread steady to heavier rain will be on Saturday and into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, some of the heaviest rain may be focused over southeastern Arizona.

A flood watch will be in effect for the Valley, southern deserts, Superstitions, Globe and New River from Friday through Saturday. Flooding of rivers, creeks, low-lying areas, urban areas with poor drainage and low water crossings is likely to happen.

Priscilla's Impact:

All these showers are due to a favorable pattern driving tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla up into Arizona. The early showers are due to moisture building ahead of Priscilla's center. Rain chances increase into the weekend as the center of the remnant moisture from Priscilla toward the state.

An additional tropical system could potentially follow the path created by Priscilla and drive additional moisture into the state early next week.

This long-duration rain potential brings the possibility of flash flooding. While it's too early to pinpoint where the heaviest rain will fall with the highest totals (potentially over 2-3" of rain), model data is beginning to suggest southern Arizona could be at risk for some of the heaviest rounds. The exact track of Priscilla, which helps to determine its intensity, will determine who sees the largest amounts of rain. The next 1.5 days of movement will help provide some clarity on the weekend rain total potential.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com