Deadly west Phoenix hit-and-run driver sought by police

Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a west Phoenix intersection on Friday.

What we know:

The incident happened on Oct. 24 at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded at around 5:43 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and SUV. When police got to the scene, they found a man with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.

Investigators say the man was crossing the street when he was hit by the SUV.

"Witnesses in the area told detectives that a gray colored Jeep Cherokee had struck the man," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "A female in her 40’s was seen getting out of the Jeep for a short time then got back into the driver’s seat and drove away."

The intersection was shut down for several hours, but it has been reopened.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

"Investigators are following up leads to find the person responsible," police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

