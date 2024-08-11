Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought after by Phoenix Police

A man is dead and the driver responsible for his death is on the run, Phoenix Police say.

On Aug. 10 at around 7:45 p.m., Phoenix Police say a driver crashed into a bicyclist near 16th Street and Buckeye Road. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver was nowhere to be found.

The victim wasn't identified by police.

"Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle involved was northbound on 16th Street when it collided with the bicyclist and continued northbound. The vehicle is described as a light colored truck. Additional details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Map of where the crash happened: