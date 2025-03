A multi-car crash involving tractor trailers left three people dead in northern Arizona; a Phoenix Police officer suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 14.

1. Deadly crash in northern AZ

Featured article

2. Officer hurt in crash

Featured article

3. Missing Valley man found safe

Featured article

4. Man allegedly held captive by stepmom

Featured article

5. ASU under investigation

Featured article

Today's weather