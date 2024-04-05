Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
2
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Deadly Laveen shooting; earthquake felt in New York City area | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 5, 2024 7:18pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an investigation into a deadly shooting in Laveen to an earthquake that was felt in New York City and Philadelphia, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 5, 2024.

1. Deadly shooting investigation in Laveen

Featured

Double shooting and crash in Laveen leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
article

Double shooting and crash in Laveen leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a double shooting and crash in Laveen on Friday.

2. FBI investigating Phoenix Police officer

Featured

FBI investigating Phoenix Police officer over 'serious criminal acts,' officials say
article

FBI investigating Phoenix Police officer over 'serious criminal acts,' officials say

A Phoenix Police officer is under investigation by the FBI, according to officials.

3. Earthquake strikes New York City area

Featured

New Jersey earthquake felt in NYC, Philadelphia and beyond
article

New Jersey earthquake felt in NYC, Philadelphia and beyond

The preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey.

4. Eloy hot air balloon crash investigation latest

Featured

Eloy hot air balloon crash: First responders gave ketamine to pilot, amended toxicology report says
article

Eloy hot air balloon crash: First responders gave ketamine to pilot, amended toxicology report says

Thirteen people were aboard the Kubicek BB 85 Z balloon when it took off from Eloy on the morning of Jan. 14. Eight were skydivers who exited the gondola before the crash.

5. Tragedy strikes family on cruise

Featured

Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report
article

Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report

The cruise ship was sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas when the 20-year-old man reportedly jumped off one of the decks.

Traffic closures for the weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (April 5-8)

The westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 is closing from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, and the westbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/5/24

We are looking at 40's and high winds tonight before a warm up tomorrow.