Deadly Laveen shooting; earthquake felt in New York City area | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an investigation into a deadly shooting in Laveen to an earthquake that was felt in New York City and Philadelphia, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 5, 2024.
1. Deadly shooting investigation in Laveen
Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a double shooting and crash in Laveen on Friday.
2. FBI investigating Phoenix Police officer
A Phoenix Police officer is under investigation by the FBI, according to officials.
3. Earthquake strikes New York City area
The preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey.
4. Eloy hot air balloon crash investigation latest
Thirteen people were aboard the Kubicek BB 85 Z balloon when it took off from Eloy on the morning of Jan. 14. Eight were skydivers who exited the gondola before the crash.
5. Tragedy strikes family on cruise
The cruise ship was sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas when the 20-year-old man reportedly jumped off one of the decks.
Traffic closures for the weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (April 5-8)
The westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 is closing from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, and the westbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/5/24
We are looking at 40's and high winds tonight before a warm up tomorrow.