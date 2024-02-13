Deadly Listeria outbreak prompts dairy product recall at Costco, Walmart and others

A nationwide dairy recall linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has been expanded to include products sold at Costco, Walmart and other major retailers.

The recalled products include snack wraps, taco kits, salad kits and other foods sold at grocery stores across the U.S. with dairy ingredients made by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. Health officials said evidence linked the company's dairy products to an ongoing deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has been under investigation since 2014.

At least 26 people have fallen ill from consuming cheeses, crema and yogurt made by Rizo-López Foods, with 2 deaths and 23 hospitalizations in 11 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). States with cases include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

An image of a product recalled due to containing cheese made by Rizo-López Foods linked to a deadly listeria outbreak. (USFDA)

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 100 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC and FDA.

The expanded recall comes after a sample of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during a sampling conducted by the Hawaii State Department of Health's Food and Drug Branch in January 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The finding prompted Rizo-López Foods to voluntarily recall one batch of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz) on January 11, 2024. New illnesses reported in December 2023 prompted the CDC and FDA to reopen its listeria investigation and, in response, Rizo-López Foods issued a voluntary recall of its cheese, yogurt and sour cream products on Feb. 5, 2024 that has since been expanded.

Recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products are sold under the brand names Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, The Perfect Bite Co., Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Retailers where these products are sold include Costco, Walmart, Save Mart, Lucky, Stater Bros. Markets, Fresh & Ready Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Retailers where these products are sold as unbranded taco kits and meals include Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Jack & Olive, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw's, Sprig & Sprout, Sprouts, Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons.

Consumers are warned not to eat, sell or serve the recalled products. Throw them away. Those with suspected symptoms of listeriosis should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive treatment.

