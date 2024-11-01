Deadly motorcycle crash leads family of motorcyclist to raise awareness for biker safety

article

The Brief Evan Adams' family is spreading a motorcycle safety awareness message after he died in a crash while riding his motorcycle. The Director of Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation believes many crashes can be avoided. Adams was sideswiped on Loop 202 on Oct. 22.



Evan Adams' family wants to spread motorcycle safety awareness, not only for bikers but also for drivers, as they believe his death could have been avoided.

Amanda Shardy was one of Adams' closest friends.

"His smile, his goofiness. Again, he was just a pleasant, happy soul to have around," she said.

Adams, 37, tragically never arrived home from work on October 22.

Mick Degn, the Executive Director for the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation, believes that many of these crashes can be avoided.

"50% of motorcycle crashes out there are the fault of a 4-wheel vehicle, not seeing or distracted whatever it might be," Degn said.

The accident that cost Adams his life happened when the wheels locked on a Ford F250, hauling two vehicles on a flatbed, resulting in a tire blowout.

The truck driver veered into the HOV lane and sideswiped Adams on his motorcycle.

"Sometimes it's hard to see a motorcycle and so you always want to be looking in your rearview mirror, your side mirror and then turning your head to look," Degn said.

Pinned between the concrete barrier and the truck, Adams did not survive the collision.

"You see the news articles and you never think that it's somebody that you know until it is. When you find out that information it just hits in a different way," Shardy says.

His mother described her son as unique, caring for others, valuing family, and being generous even with strangers.

"He was an amazing person. He would always do something for somebody and it didn't matter if he knew you or not. If he knew you needed something he would be willing to step in and help," she said.

His loved ones hope that this tragedy will serve as a reminder for all drivers to be more vigilant and check twice before changing lanes. They are urging people to be more conscious of their surroundings to prevent such incidents.

To assist with funeral costs, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up, with details available on the FOX 10 Phoenix website. Adams will be laid to rest on November 9th.