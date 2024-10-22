Motorcycle crash on Loop 202 in Mesa leaves one dead, causes traffic delays

article

The Brief A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left one person dead on Loop 202 at Mesa Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The crash caused traffic delays on Loop 202 eastbound for hours.



One person is dead after a crash on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles and one of those was a motorcycle.

The crash appeared to have happened in one of the left lanes on the eastbound side of the road in Mesa.

(AZ511 photo)

AZ511 traffic cameras showed long delays for travelers from the crash site back to the Loop 101 junction, nearly four miles away.

Rio Salado Parkway was clear as an alternative for those hoping to avoid the traffic jam on the highway.

Earlier in the day, a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a Goodyear Police vehicle.

That motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.

