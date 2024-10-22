Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash with police vehicle: Goodyear PD

By
Published  October 22, 2024 1:14pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police in Goodyear have released details surrounding a crash on Oct. 22 that involved a vehicle the department owns.

The incident happened in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. In a brief statement, police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not say whether anyone inside the police department-owned vehicle was hurt.

"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted to conduct the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

As a result of the crash, police say Estrella Parkway is closed between Roosevelt and Van Buren for an extended period of time.