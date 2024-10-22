Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash with police vehicle: Goodyear PD

The Brief Goodyear Police say one of their vehicles was involved in a crash. The crash happened in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition as a result.



Police in Goodyear have released details surrounding a crash on Oct. 22 that involved a vehicle the department owns.

The incident happened in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. In a brief statement, police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not say whether anyone inside the police department-owned vehicle was hurt.

"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted to conduct the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

As a result of the crash, police say Estrella Parkway is closed between Roosevelt and Van Buren for an extended period of time.