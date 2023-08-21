Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Loop 202

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened near McClintock Drive at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. The westbound lanes of the freeway are closed at the Loop 101. All traffic must exit.

No further details on the crash have been released by DPS.

It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the crash happened: