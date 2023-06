A deadly crash on Loop 202 is under investigation in Mesa.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes near Loop 101 at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, but it did not appear to block traffic.

One person had been killed in a single vehicle rollover crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

On Saturday, another person died in a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near Desert Foothills Parkway.