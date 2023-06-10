Fatal crash on Loop 202 South Mountain causes traffic backup

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain have reopened at Desert Foothills Parkway.

The closure was due to a crash at milepost 60, which is south of South Mountain in Phoenix.

Around 4:15 p.m., the HOV and left lanes opened, but the right and center lanes remain closed.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the right and center westbound lanes re-opened. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

The Department of Public Safety says the fatal collision involved one vehicle.

Troopers have not released any details about the person who died or what led up to the crash.