Deadly shooting at Mesa group home; AZ manslaughter suspect may have fled to Germany l Morning News Brief

From a double shooting at an elderly group home in the East Valley that left a man dead and his wife hurt to a northern Arizona manslaughter suspect who's believed to be in Germany ahead of his trial, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 16.

1. Deadly shooting at elderly group home

A man in his 90s died in a shooting at a Mesa group home on Oct. 16. The man's wife was also shot and hospitalized. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A shooting at an elderly group home near Alma School and Guadalupe Roads left a man in his 90s dead, police said. The man's wife was also shot and taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any further details on what led up to the shooting.

2. Flagstaff manslaughter suspect may be in Germany

The backstory:

Philip Green, 20, was charged with manslaughter in the 2024 shooting death of his friend, 21-year-old Dylan Carter.

Dig deeper:

Green claimed the shooting was "accidental" and was released on bond. He is believed to have traveled to Frankfurt, Germany.

3. Hero teen faces long road to recovery

The backstory:

Tim Mellema, 15, severed an artery in his arm while punching through a window to save his family from rapidly rising floodwaters.

What's next:

Surgeons at Phoenix Children's Hospital successfully restored blood flow to Mellema's arm and hand in an emergency operation. Mellema has been released from the hospital but faces a long recovery to regain full use of his arm.

4. Phoenix killer awaits sentencing

The backstory:

Jermaine Houston was found guilty of murder for fatally shooting his girlfriend, Kelly Ramos, in 2022.

What's next:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchel is recommending life in prison for the murder. Ramos' family is pushing for that as well, saying they felt the death penalty wouldn’t give Houston time to think about what he did.

5. Family fight led to deadly double shooting: PD

What we know:

A man accused of killing his stepfather and shooting his teenage brother during a family fight at a north Phoenix home has been arrested.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information suggests Milad [Rafie] got into an argument with family members inside their home," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "The argument escalated to the point where Milad pulled out a firearm and shot his teenage brother. Milad then went outside and shot his stepfather, 59-year-old Najbulla Rafie."

