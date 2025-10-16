Arizona weather forecast: Below-normal temps expected in Phoenix

The Brief Highs in the Valley will creep into the low-80s on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly warm up over the next few days, reaching the upper-80s by Sunday. Next week, highs will remain in the 80s.



Another great forecast today!

Expect sunny and dry conditions across Arizona on Thursday. Unlike the last couple of days, winds have died down and should remain lighter heading into the weekend.

Today:

Thanks to a cold front that passed the region yesterday, temperatures are chilly the next several mornings and afternoons are mild. The forecast high for Thursday is just 81 degrees. The average for mid-October is 89 degrees.

Friday and the Weekend:

The temperatures will slowly begin warming over the next few days. The high climbs to 82 on Friday, 85 on Saturday, and 87 on Sunday. It will remain dry across the state for the next several days with light winds and sunny to mostly sunny conditions. In the Valley, morning lows start around 60 degrees through the weekend.

Next Week:

Temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 80s range. Aside from a low chance of a passing system, and some associated showers, on Tuesday into Wednesday, it looks like a dry pattern ahead.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com