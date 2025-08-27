Deadly shooting at Minnesota church and school; flight attendant allegedly slapped man | Nightly Roundup

article

2 children dead after Minneapolis school shooting; flight attendant accused of slapping passenger; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

1. 2 children dead following shooting at religious school

What we know:

Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Dig deeper:

The shooter has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman. Our sister station KMSP in Minneapolis has learned that Westman’s mother previously worked at Annunciation.

2. ASU workers captured viral haboob time-lapse

What we know:

A time-lapse video of a massive dust storm rolling over Mountain America Stadium has gone viral, and it was captured by two Arizona State University football employees.

What they're saying:

"It's cool to showcase how unique Arizona is," Callum Norrie said, "and where else are you going to get something like that on your stadium and in your town?"

3. Soon-to-end program takes Arizona WWII vets to Louisiana

What we know:

A massive celebration for local World War II veterans was held inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, as 15 Arizona World War II veterans boarded a flight to experience the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

By the numbers:

Less than 1% of the Americans who fought in World War II are still alive, according to figures. Meanwhile, the 10-year-old Soaring Valor program that brings veterans to the museum is about to end.

4. Church leaders arrested amid money laundering probe

What we know:

Two church leaders have been arrested in an alleged multi-million-dollar conspiracy after multiple FBI raids across the country.

Dig deeper:

A 10-count indictment alleges that 53-year-old David Taylor and 56-year-old Michelle Brannon, who lead the Kingdom of God Global Church, ran call centers in Florida, Texas, Missouri, and Michigan to solicit donations to the church. It is alleged that the pair convinced their victims to work at the call centers and work for Taylor as personal servants for long hours without pay.

5. Flight attendant allegedly slapped passenger

What we know:

A passenger says he was struck by a flight attendant in late July, during a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight. The man's attornery now wants $20 million from the company.

The other side:

Delta says it is looking into the incident and the crew member has been suspended while it investigates.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

