Deadly stabbing in Laveen ends in 2 arrests

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Laveen neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Leevatoh Keetso, 27, was found lying on a sidewalk with a stab wound near 51st Avenue and Baseline just after 2 a.m. on May 3. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators reportedly found security cameras near the crime scene that filmed two male suspects carrying Keetso away from a house in the neighborhood.

Five people in the home were detained, and eventually detectives arrested two of them.

Taylor Gordon

Trevion Wright, 19, is accused of killing Keetso, and Taylor Gordon, 26, is accused of helping him carry the victim out of the house.

No information was released about what led up to the stabbing.

Where the stabbing happened: