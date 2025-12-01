Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Tempe shootings; Sen. Kelly addresses Pentagon investigation | Nightly Roundup

December 1, 2025
From Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly addressing the Pentagon's investigation against him, to two deadly Tempe shootings that left three people dead on Monday, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check

Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check

Hold off on that purchase! Online rumors of new stimulus checks by year’s end are out there.

2. 2 victims killed in Tempe pizza restaurant shooting

2 victims killed in Tempe pizza restaurant shooting

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people on the morning of Dec. 1.

3. Phoenix PD untangles deadly motorcycle dispute, shooting, hit-and-run

Phoenix PD untangles deadly motorcycle dispute, shooting, hit-and-run

Phoenix Police are investigating a confusing and deadly scene involving two motorcyclists on Nov. 28 near the I-17 overpass at 7th Avenue.

4. Police search for suspect in fatal Tempe parking lot shooting

Police search for suspect in fatal Tempe parking lot shooting

A deadly shooting happened in a parking lot near RoadRunner Sports in Tempe on Monday, Dec. 1, leaving one unidentified victim dead. The suspect has not been caught.

5. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly addresses Pentagon investigation

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly addresses Pentagon investigation

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) addressed the Pentagon investigation against him during a news conference held on Dec. 1.

