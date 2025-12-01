Deadly Tempe shootings; Sen. Kelly addresses Pentagon investigation | Nightly Roundup

article
From Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly addressing the Pentagon's investigation against him, to two deadly Tempe shootings that left three people dead on Monday, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check
Hold off on that purchase! Online rumors of new stimulus checks by year’s end are out there.
2. 2 victims killed in Tempe pizza restaurant shooting
Tempe Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people on the morning of Dec. 1.
3. Phoenix PD untangles deadly motorcycle dispute, shooting, hit-and-run
Phoenix Police are investigating a confusing and deadly scene involving two motorcyclists on Nov. 28 near the I-17 overpass at 7th Avenue.
4. Police search for suspect in fatal Tempe parking lot shooting
A deadly shooting happened in a parking lot near RoadRunner Sports in Tempe on Monday, Dec. 1, leaving one unidentified victim dead. The suspect has not been caught.
5. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly addresses Pentagon investigation
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) addressed the Pentagon investigation against him during a news conference held on Dec. 1.