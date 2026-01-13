Death investigation underway in Queen Creek

Police say they are investigating a death on Tuesday morning in Queen Creek.

What we know:

According to police, a death investigation is underway near Ellsworth and Walnut Roads.

"Preliminary information indicates there is no known threat or danger to the public," Queen Creek Police said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation."

Ellsworth Road is shut down north of Barnes Parkway. The public should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released any other details on the incident.

Map of area of the incident

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.