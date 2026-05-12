Death penalty sought against man accused of killing 3 fellow inmates at Arizona prison

The Brief Pinal County is seeking the death penalty for Ricky Wassenaar, a notorious inmate accused of killing three fellow prisoners in April 2025. Wassenaar has a history of violence, most notably leading the 15-day hostage standoff at Lewis Prison in 2004.



An Arizona attorney is calling for the death penalty against a man accused of killing three of his fellow inmates last year.

What we know:

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced on May 11 that his office filed a Notice of Intent to seek the death penalty for Ricky Wassenaar.

Ricky Wassenaar

Wassenaar is accused of violently killing Donald Lashley, Thomas Harnage, and Saul Alvarez at the Arizona State Prison Complex in April 2025. He was serving 16 life sentences at the time of the crime and is currently charged with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Attorney Miller says that given the evidence, and Wassenaar's extensive violent history, he believes the death penalty is "appropriate."

"The Pinal County Attorney’s Office alleges the crime meets the statutory aggravating factors necessary to impose the death penalty under Arizona law," the officials said.

Dig deeper:

In 2004, Wassenaar took two guards hostage for 15 days at Lewis Prison Complex in Buckeye.

What's next:

Wassenaar's case remains an active prosecution.

Map of where the prison is located.