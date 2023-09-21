Debt canceled for 1,200 former University of Phoenix students

The government is discharging $37 million in student loan debt for more than 1,200 former University of Phoenix students.

The money applies to student loan borrowers who were enrolled between Sept. 21, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2014. The money comes from a review that was settled in 2019 for $191 million.

The Federal Trade Commission found that a national advertisement for the university misled students by falsely claiming it had partnerships with thousands of big-name employers that would help students get hired after they graduated.

The FTC found that the University of Phoenix didn't offer any exclusive help to students, and the companies partnering with the university had their information in a career portal that was available to the general public.

In a statement, the University of Phoenix says it adamantly disagrees with the Department of Education's allegations and admits no wrongdoing.

Borrowers who think they may be affected need to apply for a borrower defense loan discharge by going to studentaid.gov/borrower-defense/.

Anyone who is approved will get an email early next month. The remaining payments for those borrowers will be canceled, and any payments already made will be refunded.

Borrower Defense Loan Discharge

https://studentaid.gov/borrower-defense/