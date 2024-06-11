Expand / Collapse search
Deer crashes through windshield of Rhode Island bus, injuring 3 passengers

By Chris Williams
Updated  June 11, 2024 5:15pm MST
Rhode Island
FOX TV Stations

Shocking moment deer smashes through windshield of bus

Three passengers were injured in eastern Rhode Island on Monday, June 10, after a deer jumped through the windshield of a public bus. (Credit: RIPTA via Storyful)

WARWICK, R.I. - A scary moment played out in Rhode Island on Monday after a deer crashed through the windshield of a bus, leaving three passengers hurt in Warwick.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) released footage showing the moment it happened from outside and inside the bus. 

The bus was heading from Kennedy Plaza to Oakland Beach before the moment happened, a spokesperson confirmed to Storyful.

Police told local news outlets six passengers were onboard the bus at the time. Two were taken to the hospital with injuries from the shattered windshield.

A third passenger went to the hospital on their own. 

The other passengers were uninjured. The deer died on the bus, according to the report. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 