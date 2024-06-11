Deer crashes through windshield of Rhode Island bus, injuring 3 passengers

A scary moment played out in Rhode Island on Monday after a deer crashed through the windshield of a bus, leaving three passengers hurt in Warwick.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) released footage showing the moment it happened from outside and inside the bus.

The bus was heading from Kennedy Plaza to Oakland Beach before the moment happened, a spokesperson confirmed to Storyful.

RELATED: Python swallows woman whole in Indonesia

Police told local news outlets six passengers were onboard the bus at the time. Two were taken to the hospital with injuries from the shattered windshield.

A third passenger went to the hospital on their own.

The other passengers were uninjured. The deer died on the bus, according to the report.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



