The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn.

BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar

According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port of Houston is missing Delano Burkes, 26.

Burkes was last seen leaving a bar in the Heights area on November 13 about 15 miles from where his body was located.

Employees on a tugboat found him floating in the water Friday morning in the Houston Ship Channel, located in the 9600 block of High Level Rd. Medical examiners also confirmed late Tuesday afternoon what Burkes' family told FOX 26 early Monday afternoon.

The missing person case is now considered a homicide investigation.

MORE: Delano Burkes still missing, Congresswoman, local Houston leaders ask public for help

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in this case. If you have any information you’re urged to contact the police.