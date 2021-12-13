Expand / Collapse search
Delaware highway sign replaced after spelling error

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated December 14, 2021 8:25AM
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

WILMINGTON, Delaware - An exit sign on a Delaware highway was erected with a typo, the Delaware Department of Transportation said on Dec. 7. 

The agency joked that the sign was a "test" to see if drivers were paying close attention to the road. 

"You may have noticed this sign on your commute recently and... you all passed the test!" DelDOT wrote on social media.

"We were making sure commuters were *aware* of our signage. Now stop texting and taking photos while driving, and pay attention to the road!" the agency wrote.

The sign has since been replaced according to local reports
 