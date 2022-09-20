Delaware readies for possible plane full of migrants being sent from Texas

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
7
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:10 PM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Greenlee County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Apache County

Delaware readies for possible plane full of migrants being sent from Texas

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Delaware readies for possible plane full of migrants being sent from Texas

The normally quiet runway at Delaware Costal Airport was abuzz on Tuesday amid reports of a possible plane full of migrants from Texas. The small airport in Georgetown was reportedly the latest destination for migrants being shipped by southern Republican governors to northern Blue states.

GEORGETOWN, De. - A small Delaware airport was flooded on Tuesday with state leaders and local non-profit organizations in preparation for a possible plane full of migrants being sent from Texas. 

Delaware Costal Airport in Georgetown was reportedly the latest destination for migrants being shipped by southern Republican governors to northern Blue states. 

This comes just days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses with about 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C.

Some who were at the airport on Tuesday believe that the sending migrants northbound is part of a political stunt being carried out by Republican leaders ahead of the midterm elections. 

MORE ON IMMIGRATION

"They’re using our people for political stunts, It’s just sad and tragic," Rossana Arteaga-Lopenza from non-profit Casa de Venezuela Delaware told FOX 29. 

Earlier this year, Abbott announced new directives as part of the state's border security efforts, including an order that directs the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses of migrants to Washington D.C. 

Philadelphia officials began preparing to receive buses of migrants if Abbott targeted the city, but Delaware, where President Joe Biden grew up and attended college, looks to be the next destination.

vlcsnap-2022-09-20-16h52m11s842.jpg

The normally quiet runway at Delaware Costal Airport was abuzz on Tuesday amid reports of a possible plane full of migrants from Texas.

According to FlightAware, the plane that was reportedly supposed to ship the migrants to Delaware currently has a destination of Teterboro, New Jersey. 

Emily David Hershman, a spokesperson from Delaware Governor John Carney's office, said: "We're aware of the reports and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced. Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need. We are coordinating with Federal officials and are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims." 