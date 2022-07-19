Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
10
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:15 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 4:02 PM MST until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:15 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Delta plane grounded at LAX after reported issue with landing gear

By FOX 11 Digital Team and FOX 5 Atlanta
Published 
Updated 3:57PM
Travel News
FOX 11
272dae0c-snapshot-38.jpg article

LOS ANGELES - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles blew out two tires when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Delta flight 515 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after noon Eastern and was heading to LAX when a call came in of an airplane emergency shortly after 1 p.m. Pacific, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flight was 55 minutes late taking off and was about shave off about 30 minutes during the flight, according to flightaware.com.

Passengers of the flight took to Twitter to describe the flight.

"We start our short final onto the runway. We touchdown (maybe a little fast) when all of a sudden POW BAM right landing gear fumbles the bag and we pop 2 tires on the right," Sara Margarett posted on her Twitter account. "Everyone freaks out and we skidded to a stop somewhere between hell and a runway."

Passengers spent at least an hour, possibly two on the ground in Los Angeles as crews tried to make quick repairs.

Eventually, stairs were brought over to the plane and they were able to disembark.

Some photos posted on social media showed the plane's landing gear with completely shredded tires.

Image 1 of 7

 

Fire crews were standing by nearby, but according to LAFD, there had not yet been any medical or fire problems.

No injuries were reported.