Deputies: Florida man sexually battered woman in front of children

Deputies in Bay County, Florida said a mother and her children tried to fight off a sexual assault suspect on two occasions. That man has since been booked into the Bay County Jail.

Justin Scott Davis, 29, of Panama City, was charged with sexual battery, domestic violence; battery by strangulation, and child abuse.

The first incident happened on June 25. Bay County Sheriff's deputies said David sexually battered the victim in front of her children. The incident caused a change in her children's behavior and ended up alerting the babysitter of the traumatic event, deputies said. The babysitter spoke with the victim who told her details of the crime, deputies said.

Then on the Fourth of July, deputies said Davis forced himself on her after a verbal argument, throwing her to the ground, straddled and strangled her. Deputies said one of the children ran up to Davis and hit him with a spoon, but deputies said Davis struck the child twice before putting him outside and locking the door.

Deputies said he continued to strangle the victim until he suddenly stopped and became apologetic.

The victim then reached out to the babysitter asking to take the children to a safe place. Once there, the babysitter reported the incidents to deputies.

Investigators said despite the time difference, there were still significant bruising on her.

Davis remained behind bars as of Wednesday evening.