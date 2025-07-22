Deputies searching for missing fisherman at Salt River

The Brief Tre-vor Adams, 53, was last seen on July 21 near the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site while fishing at the Salt River. MCSO says deputies resumed their search for Adams on Tuesday morning.



Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly went missing on Monday night while fishing at the Salt River.

What we know:

The wife of 53-year-old Tre-vor Adams tells FOX 10 her husband went missing at around 5 p.m. on July 21 near the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site. He was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, a black hat and brown fishing waders.

"I found out because he didn't come home because my husband is very patterned and predictable, so I knew something was wrong when I hadn't heard from him," Nicole Nichols said. "So when I came out here, the sheriffs were out here, and they were searching."

What's next:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies will resume their search for Adams on Tuesday morning after they were unable to find him last night.

Tre-vor Adams

Map of Sheep's Crossing

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.