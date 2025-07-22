Deputies searching for missing fisherman at Salt River
FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly went missing on Monday night while fishing at the Salt River.
What we know:
The wife of 53-year-old Tre-vor Adams tells FOX 10 her husband went missing at around 5 p.m. on July 21 near the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site. He was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, a black hat and brown fishing waders.
"I found out because he didn't come home because my husband is very patterned and predictable, so I knew something was wrong when I hadn't heard from him," Nicole Nichols said. "So when I came out here, the sheriffs were out here, and they were searching."
What's next:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies will resume their search for Adams on Tuesday morning after they were unable to find him last night.
Tre-vor Adams
Map of Sheep's Crossing
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.