Deputies seeks owner of malnourished horse found in Maricopa County

Published  June 12, 2025 9:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A visibly malnourished horse was found wandering in Maricopa County near 66th Avenue and Ellis Drive.
    • The sheriff's office would like to find its owner so that it can figure out why the horse wasn't receiving proper care.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can come forward so it can figure out how a wandering horse ended up in the condition it's in.

What we know:

The brown and white horse was found in a neighborhood near 66th Avenue and Ellis Drive in the south Phoenix area.

"The horse is now safe and receiving care, but we need help identifying the owner or how the horse ended up in this condition," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on June 12.

What we don't know:

If you have information, contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477).

