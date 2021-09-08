Derek Jeter Hall of Fame enshrinement

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller will be enshrined at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

They will be inducted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

The event comes a year after the induction ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four were chosen last year — no new members have been picked since then.

"As strange as this sounds or may sound, I’m trying not to think about it," the 47-year-old Jeter, the former Yankees star and now an owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins, said last week. "I just want to go there and experience it."

Jeter captained a Yankees dynasty that won five World Series championships.

He was born in Pequannock, N.J. and raised in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Jeter was awarded the American League Rookie of the Year in 1996. The Yankees went to the playoffs for the next 11 years and won titles in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

Jeter played no other position other than shortstop- during his long career. He finished with 3,465 hits, 1,923 runs, and 4,921 total bases.

The 2021 Induction Ceremony will increase the total number of overall inductees to 333.

