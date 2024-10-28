Details emerge in case of Tempe man who allegedly had his father's body inside a freezer

The Brief Joseph Hill Jr., 51, is accused of keeping skeletal remains in a freezer in the backyard of his Tempe home. He allegedly admitted the remains belong to his dad who died years ago. Hill Jr. is being held in jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.



More details are emerging about a Tempe man who was arrested after skeletal remains were found in his freezer.

Police records say Joseph Hill Jr., 51, told officers the remains belonged to his father and had them for more than four years.

An investigation started with an anonymous tip claiming that Joseph Hill Sr.'s body was inside a freezer fridge in the home's backyard.

"I mean … that’s wild," a neighbor named Penny said.

In the quiet Tempe community, police believe an unsuspecting home held a dark secret.

"Oh my gosh," Penny said. "That’s shocking."

Residents like Penny are appalled to hear their neighbor was arrested for something like this.

Joseph Hill Jr.

Detectives were unable to find any government records of Hill Sr.'s death. Property deeds showed his father still owned the house off of Baseline and Rural roads and was collecting Social Security benefits until March 2023.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives discovered a freezer in the backyard covered in plastic wrap, duct tape and sheets, with skeletal remains inside.

Police paperwork says Hill Jr. confessed he watched his dad take his last breath over four years ago at a nursing home in Oregon, and then put his body inside a freezer.

When asked why he didn’t report his death, Hill Jr. reportedly told officers he was afraid of losing the house, as his name was not on the deed. He also confessed to trying to bury his dad multiple times in the desert but was unsuccessful.

He said the freezer remained in the backyard without any power for the past four to six months.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera told FOX 10 that Hill Jr. grew up in that home, describing him as a man who often keeps to himself.

They also remembered last seeing Hill Sr. outside about four years ago, in poor health.

Tempe Police can’t confirm yet if the remains belonged to Hill Sr., but said an autopsy is being conducted.

Appearing in court, a judge read Hill Jr. his charges.

"One count of abandoning or concealing a dead body, a class five felony. One count of failure to report a death, a class two misdemeanor," the judge said.

His bond is set at $25,000, cash only.

"That’s nuts. You just never know. That’s why you should always know who your neighbors are," Penny said.