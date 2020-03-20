Details on 1st man to die from COVID-19 in Arizona emerge

article

Health officials in Arizona say a man in his 50s has become the first person to die in the state due to COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health Friday night, the man had underlying health conditions. Officials are notifying close contacts of this person, and will ask them to monitor for symptoms.

On Friday night, FOX 10 obtained a letter sent to Phoenix city employees by City Manager Ed Zuercher. In the letter, Zuercher said the man was a Phoenix city employee who worked in the Aviation Department. The man worked in a remote office, and had minimum public interaction within any of the terminals and related airport facilities.

"This news is startling and stressful as we are continuing to navigate this unprecedented health emergency," Zuercher wrote.

