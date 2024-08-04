Detective accused of killing his wife; Arizona's primary election results: this week's top stories

From Arizona's primary election results, to a detective at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office being accused of killing his wife, here are this week's top stories.

1. Fisherman arrested after catching 14 oversized fish: 'Caught red-handed'

2. 2024 Arizona Primary Election results

3. Ex-Arizona nurse exploited patient through IV hydration treatments, state officials say

4. Rachel Henry case: Bodycam video shows what happened as officers arrived at murder scene

5. Road rage incident believed to be cause of deadly shooting, teen's arrest

6. Maricopa County Attorney's Office detective accused of killing his wife | Crime Files

7. Body found under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

8. Man dies after falling 400 feet at Grand Canyon

9. Can Barack Obama serve as vice president? 2 amendments complicate things

10. Peoria man dies after being shot by his friend while camping near Prescott: sheriff