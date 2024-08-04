Expand / Collapse search
Detective accused of killing his wife; Arizona's primary election results: this week's top stories

Published  August 4, 2024 3:31pm MST
Rachel Henry case update; woman killed in Chandler | Crime Files

In this week's Crime Files segment, we take a look at the body cam that was released in a case where a mother, Rachel Henry, is accused of killing her children. We're also looking back at the surprising case this week after a detective with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office is accused of killing his wife in Mesa.

From Arizona's primary election results, to a detective at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office being accused of killing his wife, here are this week's top stories.

Fisherman arrested after catching 14 oversized fish: 'Caught red-handed'

Authorities had received tips about the angler not releasing catches from his boat while he fished off of the coast.

2. 2024 Arizona Primary Election results

2024 Arizona Primary Election results

Primary Election results for Arizona's U.S. Senate, Congressional districts; Maricopa County Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder, Supervisor; State House and Senate races. The polls closed at 7 p.m. MST on July 30.

3. Ex-Arizona nurse exploited patient through IV hydration treatments, state officials say

Ex-Arizona nurse exploited patient through IV hydration treatments, state officials say

She was a Valley nurse who had the trust of a woman, but state officials say she violated that trust and exploited the victim for tens of thousands of dollars through IV hydration treatments.

4. Rachel Henry case: Bodycam video shows what happened as officers arrived at murder scene

Rachel Henry case: Bodycam video shows what happened as officers arrived at murder scene

Authorities had received tips about the angler not releasing catches from his boat while he fished off of the coast.

5. Road rage incident believed to be cause of deadly shooting, teen's arrest

Road rage incident believed to be cause of deadly shooting, teen's arrest

A man is dead after an apparent road rage incident in the West Valley, and the suspected shooter has turned himself into police.

6. Maricopa County Attorney's Office detective accused of killing his wife | Crime Files

Questions remain as Phoenix area detective is accused of killing his wife

As the investigation into John C. Byrd III continues, people living near in a Mesa neighborhood where he lived are remembering the victim.

7. Body found under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

Body found under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya. He was tragically found dead underneath rubble from a roof collapse in Phoenix when a strong monsoon rolled through.

8. Man dies after falling 400 feet at Grand Canyon

Man dies after falling 400 feet at Grand Canyon

Crews have recovered the body of a 20-year-old North Carolina man who died after falling 400 feet at the Grand Canyon, officials said.

9. Can Barack Obama serve as vice president? 2 amendments complicate things

Can Barack Obama serve as vice president? 2 amendments complicate things

The 22nd Amendment's presidential term limits and the 12th Amendment's eligibility clause create constitutional ambiguity, potentially leading to significant legal battles and debates if he were chosen.

10. Peoria man dies after being shot by his friend while camping near Prescott: sheriff

Peoria man dies after being shot by his friend while camping near Prescott: sheriff

Investigators say the victim, a 22-year-old Peoria man, was going to be the best man of the alleged shooter in his upcoming wedding.