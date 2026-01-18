Detention officer accused of sexual abusing 11-year-old girl: MCSO

The Brief A detention officer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl for over a year. The suspect faces multiple charges, including child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.



An employee at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

What we know:

Buckeye Police received a report on Jan. 15 about a Maricopa County Detention Officer, identified as 36-year-old Isidro Caro of Buckeye, who had been abusing the 11-year-old girl known to him for more than a year.

The suspect had been placed on administrative leave pending the police department investigation.

Dig deeper:

The following day, Caro was arrested by Buckeye officers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was booked into jail on child molestation, sexual abuse, and sexual conduct with a minor charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

No additional information has been released at this time.