Detention officer accused of sexual abusing 11-year-old girl: MCSO
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An employee at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.
What we know:
Buckeye Police received a report on Jan. 15 about a Maricopa County Detention Officer, identified as 36-year-old Isidro Caro of Buckeye, who had been abusing the 11-year-old girl known to him for more than a year.
The suspect had been placed on administrative leave pending the police department investigation.
Dig deeper:
The following day, Caro was arrested by Buckeye officers and the U.S. Marshals Service.
He was booked into jail on child molestation, sexual abuse, and sexual conduct with a minor charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
No additional information has been released at this time.
The Source: Buckeye Police Department