Did you win? Check out the winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 13

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 13, 2023 have been selected.

Jackpot for the drawing reached an estimated $1.35 billion, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing.

The numbers drawn on Jan. 13 are:

  • 30
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46
  • 61

The mega ball is 14.

The Mega Millions record remains at $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina in October 2018. 

Good luck!

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on Jan. 22, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

