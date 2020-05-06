Diocese of Phoenix: Priest accused of sending inappropriate images to minor

The Diocese of Phoenix says a priest has been removed from the ministry following allegations that he used a social media app to send inappropriate images to a minor.

Father Timothy Seavey is accused of sending "inappropriate images of sexual nature" to an individual who identified as an adult in the app but was later determined to be a minor.

The diocese says it is cooperating with the Mesa Police Department.

Seavey had served as Queen of Peace Parish since 2017 and as chaplain at Seton Catholic Preparatory since 2018.

For information about support services for those who have been abused, please contact the Office of Child and Youth Protection at (602) 354-2396 or dphx.org/youth-protection.