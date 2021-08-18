Disney Genie, Lightning Lane: Disneyland reveals FastPass, MaxPass replacements

article

Disneyland and Disney World have retired FastPass and MaxPass for two new services: Disney Genie and Lightning Lane.

According to the company, Disney Genie is a complimentary and convenient new digital service designed to create your best Disney day.

"Disney Genie takes the guesswork out of 'what's next' and helps save time in line so they can have more fun with family and friends," the company said in a press kit.

The new feature analyzes thousands of different options with a personalized itinerary feature to seamlessly map out your entire day at the park – from princesses and super heroes to thrill rides, foodie experiences, and more.

"Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them. Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love," said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products.

Parkgoers will also have the option to purchase Disney Genie+ service for $20 a day at Disneyland and $15 a day at Disney World, which allows you to choose available times to skip the lines at popular attractions and rides using the Lightning Lane entrance.

