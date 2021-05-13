Doctors urge hard-hit Hispanic community to get vaccinations

Doctors are urging the Latino and Hispanic communities to get vaccinated because this population in the state is falling behind.

"It breaks my heart as a physician, science person.. I know this vaccine is effective and highly safe and it's saving lives," said Dr. Omar Gonzalez, an epidemiologist at Dignity Health.

Gonzalez says only about 13% of the total vaccination rate is from Latinos when the state is comprised of 30 to 33% of that population.

The reason for this could be a number of things, from economic hardship, to lack of transportation, or lack of insurance.

"The vaccine is our most powerful tool to end the pandemic. I understand the hesitancy among some people to take the vaccine. But as a physician, a member of the statewide committee that approved the vaccine for use in Arizona, and fellow Latino, I can assure my peers that the vaccine is safe." — Dr. Omar Gonzalez

"In addition to misinformation, not able to get to accurate sources to get the vaccine, creating a lot of conspiracy theories making people hesitant to go for it," said Gonzalez.

But Gonzalez says the issues that come with these lower vaccination numbers are serious. According to the CDC, Hispanics and Latinos are more than three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 as white people and Hispanics are more than twice as likely to die from the virus.

"In consequence to me means that our population is vulnerable still, we want to reach them."

