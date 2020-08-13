Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Dodger Stadium to serve as presidential voting center

Published 
2020-election
Associated Press
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20: General view of Dodger Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins on July 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

Further details will be announced later. The team said Thursday that all CDC and public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing.

The stadium site is a joint effort between the Dodgers and More Than A Vote, a non-profit coalition of Black athletes and artists working together to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped created More Than A Vote.

"We are all in this together," James said in a statement. "This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting."

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public during the shortened 60-game season. However, the stadium and surrounding property have hosted county's largest Covid-19 testing site and been a staging ground for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity.
 