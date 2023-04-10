DOJ: 11 Washington, California residents plead guilty in staged car crash scheme to defraud insurance
SPOKANE, Wash. - Eleven Washington and California residents pleaded guilty and face prison time in a staged car crash scheme designed to defraud insurance companies or for obstructing official proceedings, authorities say.
According to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, between 2017 and 2020, members of the conspiracy staged car crashes and submitted false insurance claims for property damage, wage loss and personal injury.
"Staged accidents make our streets dangerous and distract police from responding to legitimate distress calls," said Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. "Moreover, efforts to hinder federal criminal proceedings will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our federal and state law enforcement, and private industry, partners to investigate fraud schemes."
Officials say in some of the staged crashes, Maria Elena Sanchez, a case manager at a personal injury law firm in Washington, used her job to help the defendants submit fraudulent claims and collect settlement payments totaling $657,812.
"The number of people and the amount of planning involved in this fraudulent scheme make this crime even more shocking and unacceptable," said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office. "Deliberate, staged accidents increase the risk to the public, increase rates for drivers with legitimate claims, and we are committed to holding these subjects accountable for their actions, including their fabricated stories against FBI agents."
The defendants face up to 20 years in prison for each count of mail fraud and wire fraud, 10 years for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, 5 years for making a false statement to the FBI and three years for misprision of a felony.
According to the DOJ, the defendants pleaded guilty as follows:
- Ali Abed Yaser, age 52 of Kennewick, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings, making a false statement to the FBI, and two counts of mail fraud;
- Hussein A. Yasir, age 41 of Kennewick, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and five counts of mail fraud;
- Maria Elena Sanchez, age 42 of Kennewick, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, and three counts of mail fraud;
- Jesus George Sanchez, age 57 of Pasco, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of mail fraud, and one count of wire fraud;
- Ali F. Al-Himrani, age 41 of Temecula, California - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud;
- Mohammed F. Al-Himrani, age 34 of Kennewick, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud;
- Khalil Abdul-Razaq, age 40 of Kennewick, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud;
- Ameer R. Mohammed, age 46 of Kennewick, Washington - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud;
- Sinan Akrawi, age 44 of La Mesa, California - conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud;
- Mohammed Naji Al-Jibory, age 55 of Kennewick, Washington – conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings;
- Noor Tahseen Al-Maarej, age 33 of El Cajon, California – misprision (concealment) of a felony.