Donald Trump Jr. to host 'LDS for Trump' event in Mesa on Oct. 15

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Arizona this week to host multiple campaign events on behalf of his father.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Trump Jr. will host a "Make America Great Again" event at 12 p.m. at the Port of Tucson. The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

The following day, Trump Jr. will visit Williams, Arizona for a "Native Americans for Trump" event at the Williams Rodeo Grounds at 1:30 p.m.

Later that day, the president's son will visit Mesa for a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" event scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Phoenix-Mesa hotel located near the U.S. 60 and Alma School Road.

Trump Jr.'s visit comes less than a week after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made campaign stops in the Valley to pitch an economic message during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Arizona, but his trip was postponed following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

General admission tickets for Trump Jr.'s event are available on the campaign website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

