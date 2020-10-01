Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Arizona on Oct. 8

article

Campaign officials with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced a campaign stop in Arizona next week.

The Democratic nominee and his running mate are expected to hold an event on Thursday, Oct. 8.

This is their first visit to Arizona during this election cycle.

The Trump campaign announced two stops in Arizona as well. The president will be heading to Tucson and Flagstaff just two days before the Biden team will be in the state.

It's unknown where Biden and Harris will be headed at this time.

No further information was made available.