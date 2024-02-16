Trump civil fraud trial verdict: $364M penalty imposed

A New York judge has reached a verdict in former President Donald Trump’s monthslong civil business fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty after a 2½-month trial.

Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years, and his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for two years.

Engoron concluded that Trump and his co-defendants "failed to accept responsibility" for their actions and that expert witnesses who testified for the defense "simply denied reality."

Read the full court ruling here:

Trump has denied wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they’ll appeal if Engoron rules against him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022, alleging the former president habitually exaggerated his wealth on financial statements, deceiving banks and insurance companies. James has asked the judge to impose $370 million in penalties and to forbid Trump from doing business in New York. This stiff penalty was a victory for James, a Democrat.

It has already been a big week in court for Trump. On Thursday, a different New York judge ruled that Trump will stand trial March 25 on charges that he falsified his company’s records as part of an effort to buy the silence of people with potentially embarrassing stories about alleged infidelity. Trump says he is innocent.

What to know about Trump's case

Trump’s case involved 11 years of financial statements with values based on disputed and sometimes outright false descriptions of properties used as collateral should his loans go bust.

Among them: Trump exaggerated the size of his Manhattan penthouse apartment by three times. He listed unfinished buildings as if they were complete, and apartments under rent-control as if they were free of such rules. He showed restricted funds as if they were liquid cash. And Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as a single residence, though he had signed away rights to develop it as anything but a club.

Former US president Donald Trump on the 4th hole at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during his visit to Ireland. ( Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

In making her case against Trump, Letitia James called to the stand a lending expert who estimated that Deutsche Bank gave up $168 million in extra interest on its Trump loans, basing his calculations as if Trump never offered a personal guarantee.

But Trump did offer a guarantee, even if his estimate of his personal wealth was exaggerated. In fact, the bank made its own estimates of Trump’s personal wealth, at times lopping billions from Trump’s figures, and still decided to lend to him.

And testimony from Deutsche officials responsible for the loans suggested that deciding the right rate at which to lend, even absent Trump’s personal guarantee, isn’t so simple.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

The Deutsche unit making the Trump business loans wasn’t the typical lending unit, but its private wealth division. That group often lends to rich clients not only to earn interest but to help its chances of winning the lucrative business of managing their vast personal investments and getting them to buy other bank services — something that testimony showed Deutsche was clearly hoping to do with the ex-president.

Trump has repeatedly said in impromptu rants at his trial that the case is a meritless, political "witch hunt" because he is richer than the statements sent to banks suggest, and lenders didn’t care about those figures anyway because they always did their own analysis, always got paid back in full and continued to lend to him.

"What’s happened here, sir, is a fraud on me. I am an innocent man," Trump said in a six-minute statement in court earlier this month before the judge cut him off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.