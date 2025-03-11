Expand / Collapse search

'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell back in court; search intensifies for missing AZ man | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 11, 2025 6:26pm MST
PHOENIX - From the latest on "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell's upcoming trial in Arizona to a sad update on the search for a missing toddler in Oregon, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell back in court

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

2. Mom of Arizona man killed by DPS trooper ordered to pay legal fees

The mother of a man who was killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper nearly five years ago has been ordered to pay the state $350,000 in legal fees.

3. Sad update in search for missing toddler

Authorities in Oregon have located the remains of Dane Paulsen, a toddler who had been missing for over a week.

4. Search intensifies for missing Peoria man

The search for missing 20-year-old Luke Wuennenberg has intensified after Peoria Police say he went missing on March 8. He reportedly left home to go on a hike and then vanished.

5. Construction worker rescued after being struck by a wall

A Tempe construction worker was injured on Tuesday afternoon and needed to be rescued, Tempe Fire said. It happened near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Another storm brings more rain to the Valley on Tuesday. We saw a high of 80 degrees, per NWS.

