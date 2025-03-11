'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell back in court; search intensifies for missing AZ man | Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell's upcoming trial in Arizona to a sad update on the search for a missing toddler in Oregon, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell back in court

Featured article

2. Mom of Arizona man killed by DPS trooper ordered to pay legal fees

Featured article

3. Sad update in search for missing toddler

Featured article

4. Search intensifies for missing Peoria man

Featured article

5. Construction worker rescued after being struck by a wall

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight