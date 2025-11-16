Double shooting in West Phoenix leaves 1 dead: police

The Brief A double shooting in the West Valley left one man dead and another man injured and hospitalized. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of 38th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Police have not released any information regarding a suspect, the victims' identities, or what led up to the shooting.



What we know:

Just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 15, Phoenix Police responded to a reports of shots being fired near 38th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Two men were each found with at least one gunshot wound.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

No information regarding a suspect, identities, or the events leading up to the shooting have been released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

