Double shooting in West Phoenix leaves 1 dead: police
PHOENIX - A double shooting in the West Valley left one man dead and another hospitalized on Saturday night.
What we know:
Just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 15, Phoenix Police responded to a reports of shots being fired near 38th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
Two men were each found with at least one gunshot wound.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
No information regarding a suspect, identities, or the events leading up to the shooting have been released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department