Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Dozens arrested in human trafficking operation; Trump to speak at RNC l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 18, 2024 9:42am MST
PHOENIX - Dozens of people were arrested in connection to a human trafficking operation in Scottsdale; former President Donald Trump will make his first public speech since his assassination attempt; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 18.

1. Scottsdale human trafficking operation nets over 40 arrests

42 arrested in Scottsdale human trafficking operation
42 arrested in Scottsdale human trafficking operation

A human trafficking operation in Scottsdale led to the arrest of dozens of suspects, police said.

2. Trump's first public speech since attempted assassination

WASHINGTON - JULY 17: Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, arrives at the Fiserv Forum on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, nom (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump will make his first public speech since his assassination attempt, marking the finale of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Read more here.

3. Man gets prison time for deadly shooting

Man sentenced to prison for killing his girlfriend in north Phoenix
Man sentenced to prison for killing his girlfriend in north Phoenix

A man convicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend in north Phoenix has been sentenced to prison.

4. If Biden drops out, could an AZ senator replace him? 

Mark Kelly could replace Biden in race: poll

A new poll shows that Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is considered to be one of the best choices to potentially replace Joe Biden in the presidential race.

5. Video shows uncontacted Indigenous tribe

Rare video shows uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe in Amazon rainforest
Rare video shows uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe in Amazon rainforest

Members of the uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe were recently seen on a riverbank in a remote part of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: A chance for thunderstorms in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: A chance for thunderstorms in Phoenix

In Phoenix, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high near 113°F. Some people in the Valley woke up to wet roads, and there will be a chance for more rain throughout the day.