Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial moves into second week

The "Doomsday Mom" murder conspiracy trial moves into its second week on Monday in Phoenix.

Lori Vallow Daybell is accused of plotting to kill her then-husband, Charles Vallow, for insurance money.

Last week, the prosecution called a dozen witnesses to the stand, including Kay Woodcock, Charles' sister and the ex-mother-in-law of Vallow Daybell.

Dozens more witnesses are expected to be called before the case goes to the jury, which could take several weeks.

Vallow Daybell is acting as her own attorney in the case. She is required to wear a stun belt, which can deliver a sudden jolt in the event of any disturbances.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

