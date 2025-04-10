Arizona vs. Lori Vallow Daybell: Lori acts as her own attorney, prosecution calls 12 witnesses in first 4 days

article

The Brief The state of Arizona vs. Lori Vallow Daybell trial finished its first week on April 10. Prosecutor Treena Kay and Lori Vallow Daybell, who is representing herself, both presented their opening statements. The prosecution called 12 witnesses to the stand over the first four days.



The first week of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial concluded with emotional testimony from Charles Vallow's sister Kay Woodcock.

"Doomsday Mom" Vallow Daybell, who is already serving life in prison without parole for the murder of her two children, is on trial for conspiracy to commit murder on her fourth husband, Charles.

The case has captivated a nationwide audience, crossed multiple state lines and explored the extreme beliefs of Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, who is on death row in Idaho for the murder of the two kids and his wife, Tammy Daybell.

Week 1 of Arizona vs. Lori Vallow Daybell

Opening statements

Prosecutor Treena Kay lays out the state's argument in front of the jury for the first time.

She says Lori acted as a religious figure to direct her brother to kill Charles.

Kay also explained that Vallow Daybell believed she was the beneficiary of Charles' $1 million life insurance policy and that Charles learned Vallow Daybell began having an affair with Daybell.

Vallow Daybell, who is representing herself as her own attorney, then laid out her case.

Most of her sentences started with "the evidence will show…"

She outlines her day and argued that the shooting by Alex was self-defense.

She finished by saying, "that self-defense is not a crime."

Witnesses

The prosecution called 12 witnesses to the stand.

Day 1 saw the first two first responders to arrive to the crime scene where they confronted Alex Cox and found Charles Vallow laying on his back in the floor of the home.

The also covered the demeanor and reactions of Cox and Vallow Daybell who arrived at the scene midway through body camera footage started on the body of both Wierzicki and Krautheim.

Day 2 covered more of the physical evidence of the home, including what was found and what wasn't found at the crime scene.

Friends and acquaintances of Charles and Lori were introduced to the jury on Day 3.

Nancy Jo Hancock had recently started dating Charles before his death and provided testimony about how she found out about his death.

The fourth day of trial brought family members to the witness stand.

Lori's brother, Adam Cox testified to the jury that he and Charles were in the early stages of planning an intervention on Lori for her religious beliefs, which were becoming more extreme.

The sister of Charles Vallow, Kay Woodcock, broke down in tears multiple times.

Witness 1: Chandler Police Sergeant - Irwin Wierzbicki

Witness 2: retired Chandler Police Officer - Robert Krautheim

Witness 3: Chandler Firefighter - Scott Cowden

Witness 4: retired Chandler Fire Captain - Kent Keller

Witness 5: retired Chandler Police Detective - Daniel Coons

Witness 6: Friend of Charles Vallow - Nancy Jo Hancock

Witness 7: Former friend of Lori Vallow Daybell - Christina Atwood

Witness 8: Brother of Lori Vallow Daybell - Adam Cox

Witness 9: former church friend of Lori Vallow Daybell - Sarena Sharp

Witness 10: retired Chandler Police Detective - William McDonald

Witness 11: Chandler Forensic Scientist - Marrisa Francisco

Witness 12: Sister of Charles Vallow - Kay Woodcock

"Doomsday Mom" - The Lori Vallow Daybell Story

The backstory:

The story of Lori Vallow Daybell is a complicated one.

There's a voluminous list of people involved from Vallow Daybell's children, siblings, parents, church friends and first responders.

What we know:

Vallow was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, and prosecutors say it was all part of a scheme orchestrated by Chad and Lori that started a string of killings that included Lori's daughter Tylee Ryan, her autistic son J.J. Vallow and Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad and Lori were connected through their religious beliefs. Through their beliefs, they categorized people in their social circle as "light or dark spirits" based on a rating system.

Then, things turned violent.

Charles Vallow was shot dead on July 11, 2019, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow went missing in September 2019, Tammy Daybell was found dead due to asphyxiation on October 19, 2019.

For a full breakdown of the backstory, check out the FOX 10 documentary "No Remorse" for free, live on YouTube.