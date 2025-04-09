Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 3

The Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial resumes on Wednesday in Phoenix, a day after more law enforcement officers took the stand.

The convicted killer and so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring to kill her then-husband, Charles Vallow.

What they're saying:

In court on April 8, law enforcement detailed the scene of Charles' fatal shooting in 2019. The questioning by the prosecution, and by Vallow Daybell, who is representing herself (known in legal language as pro se) in the trial, focused on how Charles' body was found.

One of the biggest issues for Vallow Daybell was that the prosecution objected to several of her questions to witnesses. The objections were ultimately sustained by the judge."

"Objection. Speculation," said prosecutor Treena Kay.

"Sustained," the judge replied.

"Objection. Relevance. Speculation," said Kay.

"Sustained. Next question," the judge replied.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

What's next:

Day three of the trial gets underway at 10:30 a.m. on April 9. FOX 10's coverage of the trial begins at 11 a.m. on our YouTube channel.