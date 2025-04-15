Dozens of ASU international students had visas revoked amid immigration crackdown

The Brief Over 50 international students at Arizona State University have had their visas revoked. Some of the students affected were set to graduate in May. ASU officials said the revocations were not related to 2024 campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.



More than 50 international students at Arizona State University are now facing deportation, after their visas were revoked.

The revocation were all part of the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown, and emails from campus leadership at Arizona universities suggest international students carry their documentation around campus.

What we know:

"We do know that at least three people from ASU were put into immigration detention," said John Washington, a writer for Arizona Luminaria. "All of the students identified as having their visas revoked in Arizona are from, you know, the Middle East, Muslim-majority countries, China, or India."

Washington, who has been in close contact with the students, said there are more questions than answers, such as whether they can go to class this year or if they can still graduate.

A number of the dozens of students affected so far were set to graduate in May, and fear that could be taken away.

"People spent a lot of their own money to come here, and then to pay tuition and other fees," said Washington. "It's a blow not just to the students, but to the campuses."

What ASU Officials Said:

We have reached out to ASU about the incident, and in their response, they said they cannot provide an exact number of students affected, as the visa process is complex.

University officials also weighed in on whether the revocations are in connection with campus protests in 2024 over Israel's war with Hamas.

"These revocations are unrelated to campus protests; they stem from what appear to be, in most cases, various legal infractions," a spokesperson wrote.

ASU officials said they are committed to fully supporting all affected international students in completing their degree programs.